Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NYSE TPX opened at $87.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.27 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.