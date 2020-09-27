Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,554 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 228,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.