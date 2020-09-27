Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 478 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 178.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PALL opened at $208.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.91. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.51 and a fifty-two week high of $273.16.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

