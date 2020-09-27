Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ultra Clean worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 28.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UCTT. ValuEngine raised Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $20.85 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $31.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $842.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 26,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $804,889.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,642.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,394. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

