Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 16,607 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,607 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. TheStreet upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $9.48 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

