Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 993 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BC. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 460.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,150,000 after purchasing an additional 326,762 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 748,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after acquiring an additional 564,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,265,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after acquiring an additional 539,053 shares in the last quarter.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -235.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $73.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. CL King upped their price objective on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

