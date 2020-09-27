Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 157,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lear by 28.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Lear by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter worth about $6,108,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lear by 68.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Lear from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.81.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $104.41 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

