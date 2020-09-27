Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 280.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,894 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.70% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 76,476 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $839,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $539,000.

Shares of RYE stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

