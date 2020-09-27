Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Royce Micro Capital Trust worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 124,021 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 784,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 122,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 65,309 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 475,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 99,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 294,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMT opened at $7.54 on Friday. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $707,730.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,366,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,442.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 1,366,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,000 shares of company stock worth $1,373,680. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro Capital Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

