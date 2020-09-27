Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) by 34.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 12.5% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPV opened at $10.88 on Friday. Barings Participation Investors has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

