Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Power Integrations by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $61,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,968.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $163,857.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,250.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,971. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

