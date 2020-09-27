Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) CEO Sells $30,000.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) CEO Steve Hoffman sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,043,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,002,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Steve Hoffman sold 61,951 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $74,341.20.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 51,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $61,710.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Steve Hoffman sold 51,299 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $64,636.74.

NASDAQ TYME opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. Tyme Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,926,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 38,310 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies in the second quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 45.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,327 shares in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYME shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

