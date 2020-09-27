Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) CEO Buys $31,365.00 in Stock

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:IRET opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $85.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67. The stock has a market cap of $819.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 61.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 33,733 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 10.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRET. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

