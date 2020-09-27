Thomas Tesoro Sells 760 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 760 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $31,897.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,467.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SMP opened at $42.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.99. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $953.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,937,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after buying an additional 51,314 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 427,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after buying an additional 30,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 382,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

