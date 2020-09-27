Ian Clyne Buys 58,330 Shares of Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) Stock

Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) insider Ian Clyne bought 58,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,998.00 ($24,998.57).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.35 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Geopacific Resources

Geopacific Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in Papua New Guinea and Cambodia. It holds interest in the Woodlark gold project located in Papua New Guinea. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Claremont, Australia.

