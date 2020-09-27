Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO Purchases $35,200.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 261,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,279.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $9.19 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $10.82.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter.
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.
