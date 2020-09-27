Insider Buying: PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director Acquires $36,350.00 in Stock

PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson bought 5,000 shares of PCSB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,426.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BSBK stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. PCSB Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, M3F Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,095,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and invest in securities.

