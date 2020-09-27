Matthew Rowe Buys 37,060 Shares of Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) Stock

Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) insider Matthew Rowe bought 37,060 shares of Countplus stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$36,504.10 ($26,074.36).

Matthew Rowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Matthew Rowe purchased 7,940 shares of Countplus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.97 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$7,701.80 ($5,501.29).

On Thursday, September 3rd, Matthew Rowe bought 25,000 shares of Countplus stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$24,500.00 ($17,500.00).

On Monday, August 31st, Matthew Rowe acquired 25,000 shares of Countplus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$24,750.00 ($17,678.57).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Countplus’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Countplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

About Countplus

Countplus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers accounting, tax, and audit services; financial advice related to personal insurance, investment, and superannuation; financial planning services, loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

