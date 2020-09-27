Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Down 87.2% in September

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the August 31st total of 1,016,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

SURVF stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.39.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 60.8% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

