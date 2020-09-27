Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Down 70.3% in September

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.94. Swedbank has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

