Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Down 70.3% in September

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.94. Swedbank has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

