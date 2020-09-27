Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 254.1% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of TCLRY stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.73. Technicolor has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Technicolor alerts:

About Technicolor

Technicolor SA provides various communication and video technologies, finished products, systems, equipment, and services for businesses and professionals in the entertainment and media industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Entertainment Services, and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment provides production services, such as digital video and sound postproduction services; visual effects and animation services for feature films, TV series, advertising, and video games; computer generated imagery animation services; on-set, color correction, VFX integration, and sound services; and replicates, packages, and distributes video, game and music DVD, Blu-ray, and CD discs, as well as offers turnkey integrated supply-chain solutions.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Technicolor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technicolor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.