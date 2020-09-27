Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 254.1% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Shares of TCLRY stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.73. Technicolor has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.84.
About Technicolor
