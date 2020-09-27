3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the August 31st total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 234.0 days.

TGOPF opened at $12.35 on Friday. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc is an investment manager, which engages in the provision of private equity and infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tyme Technologies Inc CEO Sells $30,000.00 in Stock
Tyme Technologies Inc CEO Sells $30,000.00 in Stock
Investors Real Estate Trust Reit CEO Buys $31,365.00 in Stock
Investors Real Estate Trust Reit CEO Buys $31,365.00 in Stock
Thomas Tesoro Sells 760 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. Stock
Thomas Tesoro Sells 760 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. Stock
Tethys Petroleum Limited Director Buys C$32,500.00 in Stock
Tethys Petroleum Limited Director Buys C$32,500.00 in Stock
Ian Clyne Buys 58,330 Shares of Geopacific Resources Ltd Stock
Ian Clyne Buys 58,330 Shares of Geopacific Resources Ltd Stock
Core Molding Technologies, Inc. CEO Purchases $35,200.00 in Stock
Core Molding Technologies, Inc. CEO Purchases $35,200.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report