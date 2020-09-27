SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYIEY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.85. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

