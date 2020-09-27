Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Up 235.3% in September

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 235.3% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSSAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SSSAF opened at $43.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78. Shurgard Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77.

Shurgard Self Storage SA engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use in Europe. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

