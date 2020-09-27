Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 216.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SWSDF opened at $375.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $395.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.66. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $260.00 and a 1-year high of $530.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

