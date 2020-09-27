London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Up 238.9% in September

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,200 shares, an increase of 238.9% from the August 31st total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 93.7 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SPXCF opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated exchange for equity, fixed income, currency, and commodity markets in Singapore. The company's Equities and Fixed Income segment provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, post trade, and membership and collateral management services.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.