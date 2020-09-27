Short Interest in Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Drops By 66.7%

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:STBI opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.60. Sturgis Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Sturgis Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

