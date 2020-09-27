SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Up 225.0% in September

SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SPXCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SPXCY opened at $97.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average is $94.44. SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $108.98.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange in Singapore and related clearing houses. It operates through Equities and Fixed Income; Derivatives; and Market Data and Connectivity segments. The company provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, post trade, membership and collateral management, derivatives trading and clearing, and market data and connectivity services.

