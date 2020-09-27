Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the August 31st total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, July 24th. HSBC lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Givaudan alerts:

SXYAY opened at $24.03 on Friday. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.