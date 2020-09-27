Silver Bull Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Down 68.8% in September

Silver Bull Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SVBL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the August 31st total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 872,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Silver Bull Resources stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. Silver Bull Resources has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

