Silver Bull Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Down 68.8% in September

Silver Bull Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SVBL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the August 31st total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 872,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Silver Bull Resources stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. Silver Bull Resources has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13.
About Silver Bull Resources
Read More: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.