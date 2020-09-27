Insider Buying: GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) CEO Buys 15,787 Shares of Stock

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) CEO Cheng-Ming Huang purchased 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $45,466.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cheng-Ming Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Cheng-Ming Huang purchased 50,000 shares of GigaMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Cheng-Ming Huang purchased 11,267 shares of GigaMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,420.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $2.85 on Friday. GigaMedia Limited has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.24.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.41% of GigaMedia worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GigaMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

