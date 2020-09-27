Robert L. Scott Sells 3,000 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $47,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $887.76 million, a P/E ratio of -72.18 and a beta of 0.88. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.85 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 401.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 131,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

