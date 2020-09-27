8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Sells $48,108.10 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $48,108.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 307,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bryan R. Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Bryan R. Martin sold 1,215 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $18,370.80.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in 8X8 by 1,690.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in 8X8 by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

