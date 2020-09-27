Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) SVP Sells $48,643.16 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $48,643.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE HMN opened at $32.99 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HMN shares. ValuEngine cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.
