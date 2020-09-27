Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) SVP Sells $48,643.16 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $48,643.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE HMN opened at $32.99 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HMN shares. ValuEngine cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

