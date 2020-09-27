Brokerages Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post $3.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce earnings of $3.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.19. SVB Financial Group reported earnings of $5.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $14.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.71 to $16.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.28 to $19.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $2,605,237.01. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $255,912.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,931.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,727,260. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 100.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $229.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.03. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

