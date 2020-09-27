Analysts Anticipate Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) to post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Replimune Group posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44).

Several research firms recently commented on REPL. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Replimune Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.06.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 22.54 and a quick ratio of 22.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $860.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 3.20.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Robert Coffin sold 169,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $3,756,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,048,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,330,383.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,243,418. 50.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Replimune Group by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 672,623 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,052,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 298.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 475,308 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,315,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 339,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after buying an additional 237,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

