Brokerages Expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Announce $6.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to announce earnings per share of $6.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.11. Broadcom reported earnings per share of $5.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $22.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.90 to $22.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $25.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.13 to $26.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.48.

AVGO opened at $356.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.41. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $378.96. The company has a market cap of $144.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total transaction of $1,612,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,857 shares of company stock valued at $238,461,788 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 388.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $9,563,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,654,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 7,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

