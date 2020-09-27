Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, an increase of 188.4% from the August 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,289.0 days.

WKCMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Wacker Chemie to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WKCMF stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $101.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

