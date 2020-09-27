Brokerages Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Analysts expect that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. Waters posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.22.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $191.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.94. Waters has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $245.68.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at $12,285,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $8,335,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $2,172,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at $2,695,000. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Waters by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.