Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) to Post -$0.63 EPS

Brokerages forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWPH shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $100.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $141.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average of $110.64.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $68,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,804 shares of company stock valued at $463,722. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 134,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 151,692 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 32.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

