Anglo American (LON:AAL) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Anglo American (LON:AAL) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a news impact score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,475 ($19.27) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,984.67 ($25.93).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,833.60 ($23.96) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 16.97 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,266 ($29.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,888.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,685.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

