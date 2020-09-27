BidaskClub Downgrades Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Sell

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACHC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $750.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.03 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,377,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $366,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,614,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,554,000 after acquiring an additional 243,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,345,000 after acquiring an additional 80,150 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

