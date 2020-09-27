Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $60.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $241,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,846.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,913 shares of company stock valued at $3,877,158. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 98.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 80,797 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $7,519,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $3,636,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

