Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €120.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €130.18 ($153.15).

FRA SIE opened at €111.68 ($131.39) on Friday. Siemens has a 52-week low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 52-week high of €133.39 ($156.93). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €116.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €98.65.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

