Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.86% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.97.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 2.37. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 402,986 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,445,814 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

