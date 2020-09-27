Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will post sales of $46.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.70 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted sales of $44.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $187.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $188.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $194.40 million, with estimates ranging from $187.39 million to $207.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $44.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million.

PGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

