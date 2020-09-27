Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NBL opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Noble Energy has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $25.08.

Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.10 million. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 143.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company also owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. Its assets are located in the US onshore unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa.

