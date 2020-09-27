Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 580,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 406,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.52 million, a P/E ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 2.27.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $25,339.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

