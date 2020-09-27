OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) Stock Price Up 7.7%

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) rose 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 32,548,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11,187% from the average daily volume of 288,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEG. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter worth about $876,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter worth about $498,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000.

About OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG)

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

