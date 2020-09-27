Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading Up 7.4%

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 18,458,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 18,216,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VXRT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $808.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Vaxart Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 9,385,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $77,804,849.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vaxart by 1,181.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 477,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 656.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,713 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 2,246.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 289,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

